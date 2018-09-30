KENT, Ohio (AP) - A walk by about 50 activists in support of Second Amendment gun rights and a counter protest by about 100 people at a university in Ohio led to four disorderly conduct arrests at the mostly peaceful event.

Kent State University said no serious injuries were reported Saturday at the walk organized by recent graduate and gun activist Kaitlin Bennett. Bennett gained attention in May after posting photos of her carrying a military-type rifle on campus.

Police from around Ohio were on campus to keep the peace Saturday.

Bennett originally planned an open-carry rally instead of a walk, but called off the rally because of security costs

The university says Ohio law allows private citizens to carry guns on campus but prohibits students, faculty and employees from doing so.





