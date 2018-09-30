White House counselor Kellyanne Conway revealed Sunday that she is a victim of sexual assault, as she discussed the allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

“I’m a victim of sexual assault. I don’t expect Judge Kavanaugh or Jake Tapper or Jeff Flake or anybody to be held responsible for that,” she said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “You have to be responsible for your own conduct.”

She said women who confronted Sen. Jeff Flake at the U.S. Capitol last week should “blame the perpetrator.”

“That’s who’s responsible for sexual assault…the people who commit them,” she said.





