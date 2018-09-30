Brett Kavanaugh’s high school friend Mark Judge, who Christine Blasey Ford says was in the room when a drunken Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, said that he will cooperate with any law enforcement agency that will “confidentially investigate” sexual misconduct allegations against him and Kavanaugh.

Judge has also denied misconduct allegations.

Judge previously told the Senate Judiciary Committee: “I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford’s letter. More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”

Judge wasn’t at Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, but the high school friend of Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh nonetheless was a dominant presence as Judge Kavanaugh and his accuser tried to parse events that may — or may not — have happened 36 years ago.

The committee learned of Mr. Judge’s struggles with alcohol and his later writings that appear to have been based at least in part on crazy high jinks from his high school days.

What senators did not hear, however, was Mr. Judge himself, who through an attorney told the committee that he didn’t know what Ms. Blasey Ford was talking about when she said he witnessed, and even played a role in, an alleged sexual assault at a high school party.

• Washington Times reporter Alex Swoyer contributed to this report.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.