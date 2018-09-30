NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Norfolk police say a man who held a woman and three young children hostage has been charged with abduction after a standoff that ended peacefully.

Police said in a news release Sunday that officers responded to a 911 call Saturday night reporting the hostage situation at a home. The caller told police 33-year-old Johnathan D. Harris was refusing to let his three children and a 54-year-old woman leave and had made threatening comments toward them.

Police say negotiators talked Harris out of the residence around 1:30 a.m. After he was in custody, the three children and one adult were found inside unharmed.

Police say they believe the incident stemmed from a “domestic situation.”

Harris was being held Sunday without bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.