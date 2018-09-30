PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island nightclub has been shut down by the city of Providence as police investigate a weekend shooting inside the facility.

The city’s Board of Licenses at an emergency meeting Saturday shut down Ultra nightclub for 72 hours after a 22-year-old man was shot in the chest at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say roughly 800 people were inside of the club at the time.

The victim was taken to the hospital and has been stabilized. His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests have been announced.

The club on its Facebook page said the shooting “is not a reflection of the great people in attendance,” and staff is cooperating with investigators.

The club was shut down in March when two men were stabbed there.





