White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Sunday said the White House is not “micromanaging” the FBI’s re-opened background investigation into Judge Brett Kavanaugh and that Congress is outlining the scope of the inquiry.

“The Senate is dictating the terms - they laid out the request and we’ve opened it up and as you’ve heard the president say, do what you need to do,” Ms. Sanders said on “Fox News Sunday.” “The FBI - this is what they do - and we’re out of the way and letting them do exactly that.”

NBC reported on Saturday that claims from Julie Swetnick, who says Judge Kavanaugh spiked drinks at parties in the 1980s to take advantage of girls, would not be pursued as part of the FBI’s reopened background check investigation into the judge and that the White House counsel’s office has given the FBI a list of witnesses the bureau is allowed to interview.

Asked if the White House counsel gave the FBI a list, Ms. Sanders said: “Not that I’m aware of.”

Judge Kavanaugh, Mr. Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, has forcefully denied claims that he ever sexually assaulted anyone.

He and Christine Blasey Ford, one of the accusers, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

A third woman, Deborah Ramirez, has said Judge Kavanaugh exposed himself at a party in college during the 1980s. She has reportedly been contacted by the FBI in recent days.

Sen. Jeff Flake, Arizona Republican, said he would vote to advance the nomination out of committee on the condition that the FBI do another background check investigation into Judge Kavanaugh. That investigation is supposed to take a maximum of one week.

Mr. Trump said late Saturday the NBC report was incorrect.

“NBC News incorrectly reported (as usual) that I was limiting the FBI investigation of Judge Kavanaugh, and witnesses, only to certain people. Actually, I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion. Please correct your reporting!” the president tweeted.

Mr. Trump had told reporters on Saturday that the reopened background check could be a “blessing in disguise.”





