WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Senior Trump administration officials say the White House isn’t “micromanaging” a new FBI background check of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Republican senators and the White House have agreed to the investigation after California professor Christine Blasey Ford testified at a Senate hearing that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona sough the investigation and asked that it be limited in scope and last no more than a week.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s allegation.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and senior adviser Kellyanne Conway denied during TV interviews Sunday that the White House is directing the process.

Sanders says the White House counsel has allowed the Senate to dictate the terms and scope of the investigation.

Trump had opposed another background review for Kavanaugh.

___

12:35 a.m.

A lawyer for the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were students at Yale says she has agreed to cooperate with an FBI investigation.

Deborah Ramirez’s lawyer, John Clune, says agents want to interview her. Ramirez has said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party in the early 1980s. Two other women have accused the appeals court judge of sexual misconduct.

President Donald Trump has ordered the FBI to reopen Kavanaugh’s background investigation. While the scope of the investigation remains unclear, Trump says the FBI “has free rein” and that he wants agents to interview whomever they deem appropriate.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.