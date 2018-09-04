Another 10-term incumbent went down to defeat in a Democratic primary Tuesday night.

Rep. Michael Capuano, Massachusetts Democrat, conceded the race Tuesday evening to challenger Ayanna Pressley in the state’s only majority-minority district.

Ms. Pressley, the first black woman elected to the Boston City Council, challenged Mr. Capuano from the left in a pattern similar to the upset victory of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez earlier this summer in New York.

Like Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s challenge to Rep. Joe Crowley, Ms. Pressley was looking to unseat a white male who’d represented for 20 years a district that was now mostly non-white.

There was little difference between Ms. Pressley and Mr. Capuano on issues, but Ms. Pressley played up her potential appeal to the party’s emergent progressive wing.

“We will vote the same way, but I will lead differently,” she said in a recent debate.

In the general election, Ms. Pressley will be heavily favored in the 7th Congressional District, which covers parts of Boston and its heavily Democratic suburbs.







