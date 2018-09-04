Senate Republicans laid out a fast schedule Tuesday for action on Judge Brett Kavanaugh, setting up a Sept. 20 vote in committee which would be followed by action on the full Senate floor the final week of the month.

Barring hiccups, that schedule would put Judge Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court before its Oct. 1 start of the new session.

Hearings kicked off Tuesday and will continue this week, with members given a chance to ask Judge Kavanaugh questions in person on Wednesday and Thursday.

They will then be able to submit written questions by Monday, and the first vote is scheduled for Sept. 13. But under committee rules Democrats are allowed to delay that one week, meaning the actual vote will likely be Sept. 20.

“This timeline is consistent with how we handled past Supreme Court nominations. I want everybody to know that right now,” Mr. Grassley said at the close of Judge Kavanaugh’s first day of his four-day long confirmation hearing.

President Trump’s nominee delivered an opening statement Tuesday and will face questions beginning Wednesday, with committee members having 30 minutes each in the first round.





