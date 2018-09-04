The father of one of the victims in the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, approached Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday during a break from his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill.

Fred Guttenberg tweeted that he went to shake Judge Kavanaugh’s hand and explain how his daughter was killed in the February massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but said the judge pulled away because “he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence.”

Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg’s dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 4, 2018

A video of the exchange, shared by Deputy Assistant to the President Rahj Shah, shows security moved in to pull Mr. Guttenberg away after he approached Judge Kavanaugh.

NEW VIDEO of hearing room clearly shows security intervened when Judge #Kavanaugh was approached. pic.twitter.com/ZGRRCcWroW

— Raj Shah (@RajShah45) September 4, 2018

Mr. Guttenberg has expressed his concern about the Supreme Court nominee ahead of Tuesday’s hearing.

“I will be at [the] Kavanaugh hearings and I hope to play a role in ensuring that this man does not become the next Supreme Court Justice,” he wrote on Twitter.





