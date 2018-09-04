The father of one of the victims in the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, approached Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday during a break from his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill.
Fred Guttenberg tweeted that he went to shake Judge Kavanaugh’s hand and explain how his daughter was killed in the February massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but said the judge pulled away because “he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence.”
A video of the exchange, shared by Deputy Assistant to the President Rahj Shah, shows security moved in to pull Mr. Guttenberg away after he approached Judge Kavanaugh.
Mr. Guttenberg has expressed his concern about the Supreme Court nominee ahead of Tuesday’s hearing.
“I will be at [the] Kavanaugh hearings and I hope to play a role in ensuring that this man does not become the next Supreme Court Justice,” he wrote on Twitter.
