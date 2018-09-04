ATLANTA (AP) - A former Atlanta-area police sergeant has been indicted on charges related to inappropriate sexual contact with four victims, including two under age 16.

The indictment against former East Lake sergeant Richard Gooddine, 38, was announced by the Fulton County district attorney’s office Tuesday.

Gooddine faces 17 counts including aggravated sexual battery, child molestation and violation of oath by a public officer. His alleged crimes occurred between 2011 and 2018.

Each aggravated sexual battery charge against Gooddine carries a possible sentence of 25 years to life, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The statement alleges that Gooddine attempted to “intimidate and threaten” his latest victim, a 15-year-old-girl.

It says he went to the hospital where the girl was undergoing a sexual assault test kit in August before being removed by hospital staff.





