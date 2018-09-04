It appears to be following the same trajectory of most books which promise a scathing tell-all about President Trump.

“Fear: Trump in the White House” by Bob Woodward is now No. 1 at Amazon and Barnes & Noble several days before its publication next Tuesday. The author led the national trends on Twitter. And no wonder. The anti-Trump news media are giddy, bandying about excerpts from the weighty 450-page book — which relies primarily on unnamed sources but was treated like hard news for the most part. The work is deemed “the most intimate portrait of a sitting president ever published,” by Simon & Schuster, the publisher.

Yes, well. So what else is new?

The exact same thing happened in January following the release of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff, which also hit No. 1 at Amazon and elsewhere days before it was published. But something interesting happened. Despite the frenzy over what was immediately deemed a blockbuster, Mr. Trump continued to enjoy significant policy and diplomatic victories in the aftermath, with polls consistently indicating his favorability ratings were rising.

Why is that? All of the Trump-bashing and shrill media fuss are simply part of Mr. Trump’s normal workplace. They are a given.

“What is forgotten is that the president has operated in this atmosphere of emergency and crisis and imminent doom since he announced his campaign. No matter how dire the outcry, he moves on. His political standing remains stable,” writes Matthew Continetti, editor-in-chief of The Washington Free Beacon, adding “Trump will be Trump. And will live to fight another day.”

LIBERAL STRATEGY: THERAPY DOGS FOR VOTERS

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer is spending $110 million on voter outreach before the midterm elections, that we know. Part of that outreach includes using therapy dogs to persuade college students to vote when the time comes.

“It shouldn’t take cute pups to get you to the poll November 8. But we’ll have some with us anyway! Stop Trump and pet cute pups!” notes the Pups to the Polls project in a video that features adorable images of roly-poly puppies, an earnest looking Chihuahua, a noble looking Labrador and a Toto-like terrier.

The outreach is headed to multiple campuses.

“Students returning to the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus this summer were greeted by therapy dogs for petting. Those lured by the chance to ruffle a dog’s ears were then asked to register to vote — a ‘Pups to the Polls’ gimmick that was just one of several similar events being staged in 11 battleground states by the liberal group NextGen America,” noted The Associated Press.

Mr. Steyer founded NextGen America, which has 800 organizers on 421 campuses.

“Young people tend to vote for Democrats, but they also tend stay away during midterm elections. It’s a perennial frustration for the party — one they are trying to overcome as they seek to take control of Congress,” the AP said.

“We’re trying really hard to have this be much more of an infrastructure, organizational thing than a two-month campaign. We’re trying to get the broadest possible democracy, the biggest representation,” Mr. Steyer told the news service.

JUDGE WOODS HAS A RECOMMENDATION

Day one of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s hearing before the Senate on Monday brought a succinct reaction from a veteran actor who also is a rare Hollywood conservative.

“If you watch this group hissy fit by the tiresome Democrats today and you don’t vote in November, you will deserve everything you get,” James Woods tweeted after the morning session ended. His missive was retweeted 13,000 times within an hour.

MR. BEZOS GOES TO WASHINGTON

On Tuesday, the market value of Amazon rose over $1 trillion. That makes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos worth around $166 billion — his salary $260 million a day, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This phenomenon vexes Sen. Bernard Sanders, who has launched a petition against the wages Mr. Bezos offers his employees, but that is another story.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bezos seeks to establish “HQ2,” the acronym for a second headquarters for his vast Seattle-based company. Forbes magazine says he will head to the nation’s capital, where he already owns The Washington Post.

“Forbes is betting on Washington, D.C., where Bezos already has a base and which has the talent, logistics and access to influencers; by short-listing both the Virginia and the Maryland suburbs, as well as the District of Columbia, Bezos can also play three governments within one metropolitan area against each other for the best sweetheart deal,” writes Randall Lane, the magazine’s editor — who managed to get an interview with Mr. Bezos himself.

The tycoon revealed that he doesn’t get involved much with day-to-day operations, and is more interested in roadmap-style management, his gaze trained on the future.

“I very rarely get pulled into the today. I get to work two or three years into the future, and most of my leadership team has the same setup,” Mr. Bezos said.

“Friends congratulate me after a quarterly earnings announcement and say, ‘Good job, great quarter,’ and I’ll say, ‘Thank you, but that quarter was baked three years ago.’ I’m working on a quarter that’ll happen in 2021 right now,” Mr. Bezos said.

“I come up with ideas. We could sit here with an idea, and I could fill this whiteboard in an hour with 100 ideas. If I have a week with no brainstorming meetings, I complain to my office, like ‘Come on, guys, help me here.’”

POLL DU JOUR

• 96 percent of registered U.S. voters would vote for a “qualified congressional candidate” who is African-American; 93 percent of Republicans, 97 percent of independents and 97 percent of Democrats agree.

• 95 percent would vote for a qualified candidate who is female; 92 percent of Republicans, 96 percent of independents and 97 percent of Democrats agree.

• 73 percent would vote for a qualified candidate who is Muslim; 48 percent of Republicans, 84 percent of independents and 85 percent of Democrats agree.

• 71 percent would vote for a qualified candidate who is transgender; 50 percent of Republicans, 78 percent of independents and 84 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: A USA Today/Suffolk University poll of 1,000 registered U.S. voters conducted Aug. 23-28.

• Follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.