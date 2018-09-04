BASRA, Iraq (AP) - Activists say Iraqi security forces opened fire on protesters in the southern city of Basra, killing one of them.

Two activists told The Associated Press that security forces fired bullets and tear gas on protesters demanding better services and jobs on Monday, killing 26-year-old Mekki Yasser.

A funeral procession for Yasser was held Tuesday in front of the provincial government building, where protesters threw stones, prompting security forces to fire tear gas.

The activists spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing for their safety. Iraqi officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Iraqis in the south have been protesting against unemployment and poor public services since July. The protests have often turned violent, with protesters attacking government offices and security forces.





