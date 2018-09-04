John Dowd, President Trump’s former attorney, hit back hard on Tuesday against a new Bob Woodward that said Mr. Dowd referred to the president as a “liar.”

Mr. Woodward, in his upcoming book “Fear,” as relayed by The Washington Post, also said Mr. Dowd held a practice sessions with Mr. Trump in anticipation of talking to special counsel Robert Mueller. Mr. Woodward also wrote Mr. Dowd said Mr. Trump was likely to end up in prison.

The Washington Times reached out to Mr. Dowd, who provided this statement:

“I have not read Bob Woodward’s book, which appears to be the most recent in an endless cycle of accusations and misrepresentations based on anonymous statements from unknown malcontents.

“I do not intend to address every inaccurate statement attributed to me – but I do want to make this clear: there was no so-called ‘practice session’ or ‘re-enactment’ of a mock interview at the Special Counsel’s office. Further, I did not refer to the President as a “liar” and did not say that he was likely to end up in an ‘orange jump suit.’ It was a great honor and distinct privilege to serve President Trump.”

John Kelly, Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, also issued a statement rebutting Mr. Woodward’s narration about the retired Marine General.

“The idea I ever called the President an idiot is not true. As I stated back in May and still firmly stand behind: I spend more time with the President than anyone else, and we have an incredibly candid and strong relationship. He always knows where I stand, and he and I both know this story is total BS. I’m committed to the President, his agenda, and our country. This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration’s many successes.”





