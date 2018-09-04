Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will name former Sen. Jon Kyl to the Senate on Tuesday, tapping a major conservative figure to replace the late Sen. John McCain.

Mr. Kyl, who had risen to be the second-ranking Republican in the Senate before retiring in 2012, served alongside McCain for 18 years. He’s been a lawyer in Washington since his retirement, and in recent months has been shepherding Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh through his nomination to the Supreme Court.

The Arizona Republic reported Mr. Kyl has told the governor’s office he’ll serve at least through the end of this year.





