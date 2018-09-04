By - Associated Press - Tuesday, September 4, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say officers shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect after a hostage held at gunpoint pulled down the suspect’s gun, grabbed it and ran back into a business.

Police say the suspect was shot by officers as he grabbed a second gun during the incident outside a pawn shop Monday.

The suspect was reported in stable condition and his identity wasn’t released.


