By - Associated Press - Tuesday, September 4, 2018

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) - A 27-year-old man was found fatally shot in Keizer, Oregon.

The Keizer Police Department said the man was found early Tuesday morning at a residence.

KOIN reports that a homicide investigation had been launched and officials believe that they’ve found all the people involved in the incident.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide