KEIZER, Ore. (AP) - A 27-year-old man was found fatally shot in Keizer, Oregon.
The Keizer Police Department said the man was found early Tuesday morning at a residence.
KOIN reports that a homicide investigation had been launched and officials believe that they’ve found all the people involved in the incident.
