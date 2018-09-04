REEDSPORT, Ore. (AP) - The Oregon State Police is asking for the public’s help identifying who poached a bull elk in Douglas County.
The 6-point elk was shot with an arrow and left to waste in the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area near Reedsport.
Authorities with OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division believe it was shot Friday evening.
