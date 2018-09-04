PITTSBURGH (AP) - A shooting outside a Pittsburgh bar has left a man dead and a woman injured.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Monday on a sidewalk in front of Lady Di’s, when a gunman opened fire on the man. Authorities say one shot went through the bar and struck the woman in the leg.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The man died there a short time later, while the woman was in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

The victims’ names have not been released.

No arrests have been made.





