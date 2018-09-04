LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say one person is dead and two are wounded after a shooting at a short-stay apartment complex southeast of downtown Las Vegas.

Officer Jacinto Rivera said that police were trying to determine if a man who was one of two wounded people taken to University Medical Center was the shooter.

Police say gunfire erupted about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sportsman’s Royal Manor Apartments, off Boulder Highway near Tropicana Avenue.

Police also went to a convenience store on the corner.

Police Lt. Chris Holmes told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that investigators were trying to determine what led to the shooting.





