An internal investigation found that the Environmental Protection Agency did not properly justify spending $3.5 million in a security detail for former administrator Scott Pruitt, according to a new inspector general report released on Tuesday.

“Failure to properly justify the level of protective services provided to the Administrator has allowed costs to increase from $1.6 million to $3.5 million in just 11 months,” the report read.

The audit also pointed out that the legally questionable security detail did not have an approved standard for operation that explained how it determined the necessary level of security for the EPA administrator.

More than $100,000 in additional costs were incurred because security officials worked overtime.

Democrat Rep. Don Beyer said the revelations in this report are a direct reflection on President Trump.

“The Pruitt saga illustrates how sorely real oversight is needed as a check on the President, and how the GOP-led Congress has acted as a rubber stamp for the Trump Administration’s worst excesses,” he wrote in a statement.

Mr. Beyer was among the Democrats who called for a criminal investigation into the scandals surrounding Mr. Pruitt’s tenure at the EPA.

Mr. Pruitt left his role as head of the EPA in July, amid a myriad of scandals related to misuse of federal funds and connections.

Mr. Trump praised Mr. Pruitt when he announcing his resignation.

“He’ll go on to great things, and he’s going to have a wonderful life, I hope,” the president said. “But he felt that he did not want to be a distraction for an administration that he has a lot of faith in.”

Tuesday’s report is expected to be one of several inquiries into Mr. Pruitt’s activity in office.





