TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A series of weekend shootings in New Jersey’s capital city has left one man dead and six other people wounded.
The first shooting in Trenton occurred Saturday morning, when a 34-year-old Pennsylvania man was found in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man later died, and his name and further details on the shooting haven’t been disclosed.
The second shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition, while three adults were in stable condition.
The final shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, leaving three adults wounded.
Authorities believe all the shootings were related to various neighborhood rivalries. They say no arrests have been made, and all three investigations are ongoing.
