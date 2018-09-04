SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting death in the city.
The incident happened in a residence late Monday. Police say one adult died. The person wasn’t immediately identified.
Several people believed to be involved are being interviewed by investigators. Officers also have recovered a weapon.
Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and that everyone involved knew one another.
