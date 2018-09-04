BERNALILLO, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico State Police says it’s investigating a fatal shooting involving the police department in Bernalillo, an Albuquerque suburb.
The State Police says a person identified only as a “male suspect” died as a result of the shooting that occurred Monday night at a campground on U.S. 550.
No additional information was released immediately.
