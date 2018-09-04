President Trump slammed Senate Democrats Tuesday for their rough handling of Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, calling their antics “despicable.”

“The Brett Kavanaugh hearings for the future Justice of the Supreme Court are truly a display of how mean, angry, and despicable the other side is,” Mr. Trump tweeted in his first public comment on the stormy hearing. “They will say anything, and are only looking to inflict pain and embarrassment to one of the most highly renowned jurists to ever appear before Congress. So sad to see!”

Democrats interrupted the hearing from its start, complaining that they haven’t received all documents about the nominee’s background, and demanding a postponement in the hearing. Protesters disrupted the proceedings frequently before police removed them periodically.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.