As Senate Democrats tried a variety of tactics Tuesday to delay the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, the White House was keeping score.

The tally — Democrats complained 80 times before lunch about a lack of documents on the nominee’s background, they interrupted their Republican colleagues on the Judiciary Committee 63 times, but they mentioned Judge Kavanaugh’s record as a jurist only 12 times.

The White House also is pointing as motivation for the Democrats’ stalling strategy a fundraising email sent out Tuesday morning during the hearing by Sen. Corey Booker, New Jersey Democrat and a possible contender for the 2020 presidential nomination. The fundraising pitch said Judge Kavanaugh has a “long record of handing down decisions that are detrimental to everyday Americans.”

“We should all be concerned about what it would mean for our country if Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed to the Supreme Court,” Mr. Booker’s email stated. “I will be questioning Judge Kavanaugh at length in this week’s Judiciary Committee hearing to shed more light on his views and record.”

During the hostile morning session in the Senate, President Trump didn’t comment on Twitter. His only tweet of the morning was a barb aimed at NBC News.

Said a GOP source, “We’re just very focused on the fact that this is someone who is a widely respected jurist, someone whose qualifications are impeccable.”





