Twitter exploded with accusations Tuesday from anti-Trump commenters that Zina Bash, a White House aide sitting behind Judge Brett Kavanaugh during the proceedings, was flashing a “white power” symbol to the camera by resting her thumb and forefinger in a circle on her other arm.
Her husband John Bash, who’s also the U.S. attorney for the western district of Texas, took to Twitter to mock the accusations, saying his wife is Mexican on her mother’s side and Jewish on her father’s side, with her grandparents surviving the Holocaust.
“We weren’t even familiar with the hateful symbol being attributed to her for the random way she rested her hand during a long hearing,” he said on his official U.S. attorney twitter account.
