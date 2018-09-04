Twitter exploded with accusations Tuesday from anti-Trump commenters that Zina Bash, a White House aide sitting behind Judge Brett Kavanaugh during the proceedings, was flashing a “white power” symbol to the camera by resting her thumb and forefinger in a circle on her other arm.

Her husband John Bash, who’s also the U.S. attorney for the western district of Texas, took to Twitter to mock the accusations, saying his wife is Mexican on her mother’s side and Jewish on her father’s side, with her grandparents surviving the Holocaust.

“We weren’t even familiar with the hateful symbol being attributed to her for the random way she rested her hand during a long hearing,” he said on his official U.S. attorney twitter account.

The attacks today on my wife are repulsive. Everyone tweeting this vicious conspiracy theory should be ashamed of themselves. We weren’t even familiar with the hateful symbol being attributed to her for the random way she rested her hand during a long hearing. 1/3 — US Attorney John Bash (@USAttyBash) September 4, 2018

Zina is Mexican on her mother’s side and Jewish on her father’s side. She was born in Mexico. Her grandparents were Holocaust survivors. We of course have nothing to do with hate groups, which aim to terrorize and demean other people — never have and never would. 2/3 — US Attorney John Bash (@USAttyBash) September 4, 2018

Some of the Twitter comments have even referred to our baby daughter. I know that there are good folks on both sides of the political divide. I hope that people will clearly condemn this idiotic and sickening accusation. 3/3 — US Attorney John Bash (@USAttyBash) September 4, 2018





