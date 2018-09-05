DENVER (AP) - Prosecutors say they have charged a 14-year-old boy in a shooting that critically injured another teenage boy outside of a Denver middle school.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann’s office says the boy was formally charged Tuesday with criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

He appeared in court on Wednesday morning to be told of the charges. The boy’s name and photo are not being released because he was charged as a juvenile.

The shooting happened Aug. 28 near Cole Middle School northeast of downtown Denver.

McCann’s statement says the boy who was shot remains in critical condition.





