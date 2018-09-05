BALTIMORE (AP) - Authorities say a Baltimore man has been arrested in Philadelphia in the death of a mother of two who was abducted and found dead in a burning, vacant home.

Baltimore police announced Wednesday that 35-year-old Williard Turner Williams is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, arson and other charges in connection with the slaying of Tiffany Jones. Court records don’t list an attorney for Williams.

A woman from Glen Burnie faces similar charges in Jones‘ death. She was arrested late last month and has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 20.

Investigators found the body of the 29-year-old Jones in South Baltimore. Police say she was abducted from the same neighborhood after she got into an argument with two men, who then forced her into a pickup truck and sped away.





