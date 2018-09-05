WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the shooting death of a recent high school graduate during what police say was a road rage confrontation last year in southeastern Pennsylvania.
Twenty-nine-year-old David Desper entered the plea Wednesday in Chester County in the death of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson.
Police say the two jockeyed for space in the merger of a highway lane in West Goshen Township in June 2017 before Desper shot Roberson in the head, and her car veered off into a ditch and hit a tree. Desper turned himself in four days later.
The plea came a week before criminal proceedings were scheduled to begin. Desper was originally charged with first- and third-degree murder, criminal homicide, possession of an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment
