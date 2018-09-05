SUTTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia State Police say five people are facing charges following allegations a 7-year-old girl was filmed while being sexually assaulted.

News outlets cited a state police statement and a criminal complaint in Braxton County reporting that 27-year-old Zachary Bailey told troopers he had at least five encounters with the 7-year-old girl and that some relatives requested he video record the incidents.

Bailey is charged with attempting sexual abuse, first-degree sexual assault and use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct. It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer.

On Sept. 2, four members of the girl’s family were arrested on charges ranging from distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors to child neglect and conspiracy.

The Associated Pres isn't identifying the relatives to protect the identity of the child.





