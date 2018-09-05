Alex Jones fought with Sen. Marco Rubio in front of reporters in the Senate halls on Wednesday.

The conspiracy theorist and radio host inserted himself into a press gaggle Mr. Rubio was having with reporters about the ongoing Senate hearing on social media companies. He repeatedly talked over Mr. Rubio’s answers about Facebook and Twitter.

Mr. Rubio repeatedly insisted that he didn’t know who Mr. Jones was.

At one point during their back and forth, Mr. Jones touches the Florida senator and security intervened.

“Hey don’t touch me again man. I’m asking you not to touch me again,” Mr. Rubio was heard saying.

“You want me to get arrested?” Mr. Jones said.

“You’re not going to get arrested. I’ll take care of you myself,” Mr. Rubio shot back.

Mr. Jones unexpectedly went to Capitol Hill Wednesday as Twitter and Facebook face questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee. He was suspended and removed, respectively, from the platforms in August.

The controversial InfoWars host told The Washington Times on Tuesday that he was frustrated that he wasn’t invited to testify before Congress as well.

The entire exchange can be seen here:





