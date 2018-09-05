Alexander Ciccolo, the son of Boston police Capt. Robert Ciccolo, will have the next 20 years in prison to think about his plot to bring ISIS terror to America.

The man who planned to target New Mexico State University on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham was sentenced to two decades behind bars on Wednesday in Springfield’s federal court.

Mr. Ciccolo, who pleaded guilty to multiple terror charges in May as his court date neared, was originally nabbed by Western Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force due to a tip by his concerned father.

Harold Shaw, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston office, called Ciccolo a “committed soldier” of the terrorist organization, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

He will serve time for one count of attempting to provide material support to ISIS, one count of attempting to use weapons of mass destruction, one count of being a convicted person in possession of firearms, and one count of assaulting a nurse during a jail intake process by use of a deadly weapon causing bodily injury.

Ciccolo’s lawyers have maintained that his actions were influenced by mental health and substance abuse issues.

“Even though he was born and raised in Massachusetts, Alexander Ciccolo swore allegiance to ISIS and planned to kill innocent civilians in the United States on ISIS’s behalf,” U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling for the District of Massachusetts, said in May. “There are a few lessons here: the threat of ‘homegrown’ radicalization and terror continues, and we are safest when we work together to spot and contain these threats.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.