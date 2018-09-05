HOUSTON (AP) - Law enforcement officials say they’ve arrested nearly a dozen alleged members of a notoriously violent gang that’s connected to multiple slayings in the Houston area.

Local, state and federal agencies gathered with prosecutors Tuesday to announce the arrests connected to the transnational MS-13 street gang.

Officials say the gang has been involved in about five Houston deaths since June, including the killing a confidential informant with a machete. Authorities say most of the victims were members or associates of the gang, though one victim had no connection.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says authorities are ramping up efforts to arrest members of MS-13, which he says is the most violent gang in the area. Acevedo says there are about 20,000 total gang members in Houston, with approximately 400 in MS-13.





