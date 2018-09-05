Judge Brett Kavanaugh declined Wednesday to recuse himself from cases involving President Trump’s legal entanglements should he reach the Supreme Court, angering Democrats who said they were “troubled” by his refusal.

The recusal question looms large over Judge Kavanaugh, with Democrats saying the fact that he was picked by a president with legal troubles poisons his entire nomination. They’ve said the solution is to announce he wouldn’t sit in judgement of Mr. Trump.

Judge Kavanaugh, at his confirmation hearing, declined.

“I should not and may not make a commitment about how I would handle a particular case,” he said, adding that decisions on whether to sit or recuse himself were included in that policy.

While lower court judges are bound by recusal rules, there are no such strictures for Supreme Court justices, who set their own policies.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the Connecticut Democrat who pressed him for the recusal, said the country is in “unprecedented territory” with Mr. Trump and this nomination, after one of the president’s former lawyers pled guilty this summer to campaign finance violations — and said he committed the violations at the urging of then-candidate Trump.

That made the president an “unindicted co-conspirator,” Mr. Blumenthal said.

“It’s unprecedented for a Supreme Court nominee to be named by a president who is an unindicted co-conspirator,” the senator said.

He added he was “troubled and disturbed” by Judge Kavanaugh’s refusal to see things that way.

Mr. Trump faces a number of legal entanglements that could reach the justices, including a test of wills with the special counsel’s office investigating Russian meddling in 2016 and lawsuits over his business empire and whether it runs afoul of the emoluments clauses of the Constitution.





