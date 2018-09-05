Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denied Wednesday knowing anything about the sexual misconduct allegations against one of his colleagues, disgraced federal Judge Alex Kozinski.

Judge Kavanaugh clerked for Judge Kozinski 27 years ago, from 1991 to 1992. He also co-authored a book with him and 10 other judges including Justice Neil M. Gorsuch.

Judge Kozinski, who sat on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, was forced into early retirement last year after several former law clerks came forward with allegations of sexual harassment.

“It was a gut punch for me. It was a gut punch for the judiciary and I was shocked and disappointed and angry,” Judge Kavanaugh said. “No woman should be subjected to sexual harassment in the work place.”

The nominee praised Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. for implementing a working group to address the problem of sexual harassment in the workplace within the judicial branch, improving the way women can report abuse without fear of retaliation.

“I’m interested in doing everything I can… to make those workplaces safe again. It’s part of a broader national problem whether it’s priests or teachers or doctors or business people or news people, there is a broad national problem that needs to be addressed,” Judge Kavanaugh said.

Democrats on the Judiciary Committee have said they will probe Judge Kavanaugh about his ties to Judge Kozinski, but the question about their relationship came from Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah.

“This seems to me to be an effort of guilt by association,” Mr. Hatch said of the Democrats.

Judge Kavanaugh said he did not often communicate with Judge Kozinski with the exception of his clerkship 27 years ago, co-authoring a book with 12 judges, and also through Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, who used Judge Kozinski to help screen law clerks.

“He was in the Pasadena courthouse in California,” Judge Kavanaugh recalled, distancing himself. “I, of course, was working in Washington, D.C.”





