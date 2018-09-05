YORK, Pa. (AP) - A prosecutor has ruled that a central Pennsylvania police officer was justified in shooting and killing a man following a confrontation in a church parking lot.

Twenty-seven-year-old Gregory Stough was shot Jan. 6 by a Northern York County Regional Police officer outside Stillmeadow Church of Nazarene in Manchester. Authorities said he refused to comply with police commands and then used his car to trap another officer, forcing him backward at high speed toward another vehicle.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said the other officer was trapped between the car and the door and “within seconds” of either slamming into another vehicle or falling and being run over, at which point the regional officer fired 14 times.

Sunday said a state police investigation “clearly indicates” that deadly force was warranted.





