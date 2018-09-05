Police are investigating an attack on a Dallas Fox News affiliate Wednesday after a man repeatedly rammed his truck into the side of the building.
According to the local news station, the man jumped out of his car and “started ranting.”
Police arrived on the scene and arrested the individual, but a bomb squad was called on the scene to sweep for any dangerous items left behind by the man.
No injuries or deaths were reported. Journalists at the studio say are working to stay on air.
