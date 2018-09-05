Police are investigating an attack on a Dallas Fox News affiliate Wednesday after a man repeatedly rammed his truck into the side of the building.

According to the local news station, the man jumped out of his car and “started ranting.”

Police arrived on the scene and arrested the individual, but a bomb squad was called on the scene to sweep for any dangerous items left behind by the man.

No injuries or deaths were reported. Journalists at the studio say are working to stay on air.

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018





