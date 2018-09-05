Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to meet with several state attorneys to determine if social media giants are purposefully silencing conservatives online.

“The attorney general has convened a meeting with a number of state attorneys general this month to discuss a growing concern that these companies may be hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms,” DOJ spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement Wednesday.

The announcement came as representatives from Facebook and Twitter were grilled on Capitol Hill regarding election interference and alleged curbing of conservative voices.

Google, Facebook and Twitter have all denied that their platforms are intentionally rigged against right-leaning users.

President Trump recently accused the three of censoring Americans and vowed that his administration would look into it.

“I think what Google and what others are doing, if you look at what’s going on with Twitter, if you look at what’s going on with Facebook, they’d better be careful, because you can’t do that to people,” he said during an Oval Office meeting.





