President Trump called for libel laws to change to protect from made-up stories Wednesday, one day after White House officials denounced Bob Woodward’s explosive new book.
The veteran Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist’s latest book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” paints an unflattering, chaotic view of top aides’ attempts to wrangle the president.
Among several allegations, the pages reveal Defense Secretary James N. Mattis, White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly were specifically highlighted in the excerpts released Tuesday. They would criticize the president behind his back and undermine his more radical suggestions, the book claims.
Mr. Kelly and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a press release Tuesday to deny how the administration and president were portrayed in the book.
Mr. Kelly said he never called the president an idiot and argued the book was a smear campaign to detract from the Trump administration’s achievements.
Mrs. Sanders described the book as “nothing more than fabricated stories.”
Mr. Trump slammed the book as “discredited” on Twitter Tuesday and argued quotes were “made up frauds.”
• Dave Boyer contributed to this article.
