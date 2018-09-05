President Trump issued his familiar criticisms of the “failing” New York Times making up sources in his reaction Wednesday to the anonymous White House staffer op-ed.

But he also issued a new demand and a rationale — saying the Times should hand over the senior staffer for endangering national security.

“Does the so-called ‘Senior Administration Official’ really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!” he wrote.

Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Less than an hour earlier, Mr. Trump had tweeted a single-word rhetorical question “treason?”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.