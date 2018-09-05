Donald Trump Jr. doesn’t think Colin Kaepernick is a good example of someone who believed in something and sacrificed everything. And so he suggested another American icon to Nike.

His father.

On Instagram, President Trump’s eldest son engaged Wednesday evening in one of the most popular social-media games in the day since Nike announced Mr. Kaepernick as the spokesman for its latest “Just Do It” campaign. Hundreds of people on Twitter have using the slogan but replaced the picture of the former NFL player with someone they deem worthier.

The younger Mr. Trump tweeted out a tight , black-and-white close-up of the president in game face, with the Nike slogan “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

“There, fixed it for you,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “#maga.”

Mr. Kaepernick has been repeatedly criticized by the president and his son for leading the campaign of kneeling during the nation anthem before NFL games, with the league and now Nike also coming under their fire as well.





