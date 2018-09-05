President Trump said Wednesday that he is ready to shut down the government if Democrats block spending on border security.

“If it’s about border security, I’m willing to do anything,” Mr. Trump said at a meeting with Republican congressional leaders.

Border security, including a wall on the border with Mexico, has been a top priority for the administration. But Democrats have steadfastly resisted funding the projects

“We have to protect our borders. If we don’t protect our borders our country isn’t going to be a country, so if it’s about border security I’m willing to do what has to be done,” said Mr. Trump.

Congress is racing to pass spending bills that keep the government open when the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.

Lawmakers have passed nine of the 12 appropriation bills which, if signed by the president, would limit the scope of a shutdown.

Mr. Trump said Republicans have “made tremendous progress in funding” the government.

“I also want to make good on a promise to fund border security. Democrats want to abolish ICE,” he said.





