An Emirates plane arriving in New York from Dubai was quarantined Wednesday after 10 passengers got sick during the flight, the airlines confirmed.
Emirates said the passengers were seen by local medical authorities “as a precaution” after it landed at New York’s JFK airport.
Anne Schuchat, principal deputy CDC director, said the agency is aware that an Emirates flight arrived with passengers suffering from an “unspecified illness.”
She said the CDC was working with local authorities to learn more and help with the response.
Earlier reports said 100 passengers had fallen ill.
By 11 a.m., the 10 sick people were transported to Jamaica Hospital, said Eric Phillips, press secretary for New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio. Additional passengers showed signs of illness and were being treated on scene.
About 40 others have been cleared by health authorities before they left the plane.
Mr. Phillips said it seems that some passengers got on the plane from Mecca, which currently has a flu outbreak, and that could be connected to the unknown illness on the plane.
This statement corrected his earlier message that noted the flight stopped in Mecca.
• Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this article.
