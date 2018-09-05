An Emirates plane arriving in New York from Dubai was quarantined Wednesday after 10 passengers got sick during the flight, the airlines confirmed.

Emirates said the passengers were seen by local medical authorities “as a precaution” after it landed at New York’s JFK airport.

Statement: Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on #EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill. On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority. — Emirates Airline (@emirates) September 5, 2018

Anne Schuchat, principal deputy CDC director, said the agency is aware that an Emirates flight arrived with passengers suffering from an “unspecified illness.”

She said the CDC was working with local authorities to learn more and help with the response.

Earlier reports said 100 passengers had fallen ill.

By 11 a.m., the 10 sick people were transported to Jamaica Hospital, said Eric Phillips, press secretary for New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio. Additional passengers showed signs of illness and were being treated on scene.

About 40 others have been cleared by health authorities before they left the plane.

10 sick people off the plane and heading to Jamaica Hospital. Health officials taking others off one by one checking for symptoms. About 40 cleared and going to customs. A few others showing symptoms and being held for treatment and possible transport to hospital. https://t.co/6X0445ivXy — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) September 5, 2018

Mr. Phillips said it seems that some passengers got on the plane from Mecca, which currently has a flu outbreak, and that could be connected to the unknown illness on the plane.

This statement corrected his earlier message that noted the flight stopped in Mecca.

*EDIT*: the flight was direct from Dubai. It appears some of the ill passengers came from Mecca before getting on in Dubai. https://t.co/53AnFS2Ygk — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) September 5, 2018

• Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this article.





