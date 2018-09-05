DEL RIO, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a Border Patrol agent has shot and injured a Honduran man who allegedly threw rocks at agents as they tried to arrest him after he had illegally entered the U.S.

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that Leivin Pineda is in federal custody after being treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound.

Authorities say that Border Patrol agents on Sunday spotted Pineda walking along a road near the U.S.-Mexico border close to Del Rio.

Pineda fled on foot into the brush and during the pursuit, he allegedly threw softball-sized rocks at the agents’ heads.

One agent then shot the 48-year-old Pineda in the upper chest/left upper arm area.

Pineda faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted of assault.





