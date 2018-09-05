The Vice-President of a Maryland construction firm has been indicted in bribing of a Metro official, according to the transit agency’s Office of Inspector General.

A Maryland grand jury in Prince George’s County Circuit Court voted to indict Hardutt Singh on Wednesday for one count of bribery of a public official that allegedly occurred Dec. 16, 2016.

Mr. Singh was identified in the inspector general’s announcement as the Vice President of Potomac Construction, a paving company based in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Potomac Construction lists Metro as their top client on their website. The wrote they were paid to extend the Mezzanine and staircase to the platform at Vienna Station, and repave roadways and sidewalks at the bus bay outside Franconia Springfield station, among other projects.

Metro spokesman Ron Holzer confirmed late Wednesday night that Metro is still doing business with Potomac Construction, with more than contract still “active”. He declined to comment on who the bribed Metro employee was, citing the ongoing investigation.

The transit agency’s chief spokesperson, Dan Stessel, said in an email to The Times, “Metro management appreciates the OIG’s work in this matter and will initiate a review of our business with the contractor once all facts are known.”

The case was a joint investigation between Metro’s Inspector General, as well as the FBI’s Washington Field office, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and Prince George’s County’s Office of the State’s Attorney.

Mr. Singh’s arraignment is scheduled for September 21st at 10 a.m.





