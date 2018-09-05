Hillary Clinton said Wednesday President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will do away with abortion rights for women.

Chiming in on Twitter during the second day of his confirmation hearings, the failed presidential candidate said Judge Kavanaugh would overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion.

“If Brett Kavanaugh becomes a Supreme Court justice, will he help gut or overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in America? Yes, of course he will,” she tweeted.

Judge Kavanaugh, though, has promised to uphold and respect Supreme Court precedent if he is confirmed.

The top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California probed Judge Kavanaugh about his opinion on abortion and asked if Roe v. Wade was rightly decided or if it could be overturned.

“I understand the importance of the precedent set forth in Roe v. Wade,” Judge Kavanaugh said. “One of the important things to keep in mind about Roe v. Wade is that it has been reaffirmed many times over the past 45 years.”





