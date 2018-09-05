SHADY COVE, Ore. (AP) - Authorities in Jackson County are looking for a suspect who set a string of grass fires last week in Shady Cove.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says witnesses reported seeing a light-colored Pontiac Sunfire sedan leaving the scene near Highway 62 around the time the fires were reported late on Aug. 30 and early on Aug. 31.

One fire was reported at 9:10 p.m. and two more were reported just after 1 a.m.

All three were quickly extinguished.





