Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and the wealthiest individual in the world, has donated $10 million to a super PAC that aims to get military veterans elected to public office.

Mr. Bezos and his wife Mackenzie made the major donation to the group With Honor, which describes itself as a “cross-partisan organization” that seeks to elect “principled next-generation veterans” to fix a “dysfunctional” Congress, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

A Bezos spokesman confirmed the $10 million donation but declined to comment further.

It’s the couple’s first major political donation.

Rye Barcott, the PAC’s founder, said the Bezoses shared his group’s mission of electing veterans dedicated to defending the Constitution.

“They perceive themselves to be pretty nonpartisan,” Mr. Barcott told The Journal. “The idea of doing something different and disruptive appealed to them, along with our focus on values and integrity in our national discourse.”

With Honor, which Mr. Barcott says doesn’t screen for ideology but rather a “common bond of service and commitment to the country,” is currently supporting 19 Democratic House candidates and 14 Republicans.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.