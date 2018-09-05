Rep. Joe Crowley said Wednesday that Ayanna Pressley’s victory in Massachusetts is a good thing for the Democrats moving forward and underscores the growing political strength of minorities and women in certain congressional districts.

The New York Democrat said he expects comparisons with be drawn between his primary loss to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Mrs. Pressley’s victory Tuesday over his good friend Rep. Mike Capuano, whom he said had a “incredibly progressive record here in the House.”

“The reality is that there are changing demographics that are going on in these districts,” Mr. Crowley said. “I think in the long run that is good for us.”

Mr. Crowley, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said Mrs. Pressley, a Boston City councilor, was a “great candidate” and said she was able to drive out voters to the polls that usually sit on their hands.

“I know that happened in my districts in very large numbers,” he said. “I think that is a good thing.”

Mrs. Pressley won the primary race in the 7th Congressional District in Massachusetts by a 58.6 percent to 41.4 percent margin, ousting Mr. Capuano, a 10-term incumbent who served in the Congressional Progressive Caucus and had the support of the Congressional Black Caucus political action committee.

Mr. Crowley became the first incumbent Democrat to get toppled in June when Ms. Ocasio-Cortez easily defeated him in the 14th Congressional District in New York, which is also majority-minority.

“I think we can look at this as sad for Michael, who we all love and adore, and at the same time look at the positives for the country in terms of the engagement and activity it is causing and the fervor that is out there [among] young people, women,” Mr. Crowley said.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.